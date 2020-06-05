Protest Against Police Brutality Held In Reisterstown Friday

Demonstrators meeting up at Franklin High School in Reisterstown for a second time this week to rally against police brutality.
According to CBS Baltimore, a few hundred people showed up, chanting and holding up signs.
They marched along a busy Reisterstown road.
