Local
HomeLocal

Protest Against Police Brutality Held In Reisterstown Friday

Demonstrators meeting up at Franklin High School in Reisterstown for a second time this week to rally against police brutality.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to CBS Baltimore, a few hundred people showed up, chanting and holding up signs.

They marched along a busy Reisterstown road.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Protest Against Police Brutality Held In Reisterstown Friday  was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore county

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Protest Against Police Brutality Held In Reisterstown Friday

Demonstrators meeting up at Franklin High School in Reisterstown for a second time this week to rally against police brutality. Remember…
06.05.20
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
Maryland Lawmakers Calling For Review After Primary Election…

Maryland state leaders are calling for a review of problems in this week’s primary election. “The primary election in Maryland…
06.05.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 56K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Friday, there are now 56,770 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.05.20
Close