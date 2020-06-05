Protest Against Police Brutality Held In Reisterstown Friday

Demonstrators meeting up at Franklin High School in Reisterstown for a second time this week to rally against police brutality.

Second protest set to start at Franklin High this week. This is much bigger than Wednesday’s event. @wjz pic.twitter.com/X1yE95oRmx — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 5, 2020

According to CBS Baltimore, a few hundred people showed up, chanting and holding up signs.

They marched along a busy Reisterstown road.

And the group is on the move. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JLspuK9Leb — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 5, 2020

