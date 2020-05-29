Don Lemon Tee’s Off On “Birther-In-Chief” Donald Trump “No One Wants To Hear From” [Video]

Donald Trump’s illustrious history of racism has been well-documented in both print and social media over the decades. From his death penalty calls for the Central Park Five to his Birther Conspiracy suggesting President Barack Obama wasn’t an American, Cheeto Jesus has proven time and time again that he isn’t too fond of people of color.

Now that he’s trying to weigh in on the murder of George Floyd in his own half-assed way, CNN’s Don Lemon has had enough and took to the airwaves to call out the Racist-In-Chief and his administration for attempting to get involved in the protests and riots engulfing Minneapolis. After U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald held a news conference on Thursday (May 28) in which she seemed pleased to have personally spoken to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Lemon went off on the response to George Floyd’s murder from the powers that be.

Are we going to have the same legal system for police officers that we have for the average adult? Now for the Attorney General, I watched and I know she has a tough job.

As long as we are being honest right now, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the Attorney General right now. No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back from the Central Park Five. No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are very fine people on both sides.

Do you understand what I am saying? No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to this situation — situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this.

No one wants to hear from the birther-in-chief, from the sons of bitches-calling person who says that when athletes are kneeling for this very reason. No one wants to hear from that.

Eeeeexactly! All of that.

Continuing to rage against the two-tier justice systems that works amazingly for white folk but punishes minorities to an obscene degree, Don explained what he felt should’ve been said at yesterday’s press conference.

Unless you’re going to come out and say I understand how African-Americans feel in this country, I understand the mistakes I have made with African-Americans in this country. I understand there is an election coming, but I just don’t want your vote, I want you to understand that I know where you’re coming from, we don’t want to hear that. That is the God’s honest truth. So that was a misstep on her part.

Applaud that man.

Check out Don Lemon’s reaction to the press conference below.

Don Lemon Tee’s Off On “Birther-In-Chief” Donald Trump “No One Wants To Hear From” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: