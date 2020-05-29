Let It Burn: Protestors Set Fire To Minneapolis Police Precinct During Third Night of Protests

What once stood as a symbol of the unrest in the city of Minneapolis now is a burning reminder that Black people are fed the f**k up.

A third night of protests broke out and once again and got violent as protesters continue to demand that four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd be thrown in jail. It was evident in previous nights that the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis was the focus of protesters as they gathered there, demanding justice for Floyd and his family.

Thursday (May.28) following a press conference from FBI prosecutors that basically said nothing but urging people to be patient and promising justice but at a snail’s pace clearly didn’t do nothing to quell the rage still brewing.

Minneapolis police and FBI speak to media about their investigation into the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/ahXEcqWbt5 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 28, 2020

Overnight protestors finally got past the barricades set up to protect the precinct. Around 10 pm central time, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated employees leaving the building open for demonstrators to go in set off fireworks inside setting it ablaze.

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene… that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

Demonstrators celebrated the 3rd precinct burning by letting off fireworks. A liquor store and Arby’s restaurant in the area was also set on fire. Around 1:30 am, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey revealed during a press conference that he made the decision to evacuate the precinct after “it became clear that there were imminent threats to both officers and the public.” He added, “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. Brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the burning of a police precinct amid protests over the fatal arrest of George Floyd: "The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public." pic.twitter.com/ALUNx4yfcU — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

Frey has also been very vocal and feels the officer should be arrested. Until that happens, it’s safe to assume the protests will continue. The liar-in-chief, Donald Trump, spoke on the “rioting” last night and let out a tweet that was rightly flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence” against the protesters.

We urge the protesters to remain peaceful and stay safe as they continue to demand justice for George Floyd.

