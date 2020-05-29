Baltimore Police: 3 Killed In Overnight Shootings

Baltimore police are investigating a pair of shootings that left 3 men dead overnight.

Officers were first called to the 5600 block of Wayne Avenue in the northwest part of the city around 11:27 p.m. Thursday night.

When they got there, they found two men sitting inside of a car with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later responded to the 500 block of Curley Street in southeast Baltimore around 12:20 a.m. Friday. They found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

