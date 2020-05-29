Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police: 3 Killed In Overnight Shootings

The case just got serious

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating a pair of shootings that left 3 men dead overnight.

Officers were first called to the 5600 block of Wayne Avenue in the northwest part of the city around 11:27 p.m. Thursday night.

When they got there, they found two men sitting inside of a car with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later responded to the 500 block of Curley Street in southeast Baltimore around 12:20 a.m. Friday. They found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Baltimore Police , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 50K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Friday, there are now 50,988 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.29.20
The case just got serious
Baltimore Police: 3 Killed In Overnight Shootings

Baltimore police are investigating a pair of shootings that left 3 men dead overnight. Officers were first called to the…
05.29.20
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job
Marilyn Mosby Defends Actions After George Floyd Case…

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found herself defending her decision to quickly charge the officers involved in the Freddie…
05.29.20
Close