Baltimore Police: 3 Killed In Overnight Shootings

Baltimore police are investigating a pair of shootings that left 3 men dead overnight.
Officers were first called to the 5600 block of Wayne Avenue in the northwest part of the city around 11:27 p.m. Thursday night.
When they got there, they found two men sitting inside of a car with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers later responded to the 500 block of Curley Street in southeast Baltimore around 12:20 a.m. Friday. They found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Source: CBS Baltimore
