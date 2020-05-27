Local
Retailers Reopen For Curbside Service Today In Baltimore City

Baltimore's 51st mayor spends his first full day on the job 527 miles away, his phone ringing nonstop

Baltimore will reopen for curbside service at 9 a.m. Wednesday with limited curbside pickup allowed for retail stores.

Mayor Jack Young said the city is nevertheless “making a few small exceptions,” namely, allowing curbside pick-up at retail stores and allowing outdoor fitness classes.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., “retail businesses, including shops, restaurants and other food establishments, along with business districts throughout the city, may request temporary pick up and drop off zones for use by customers and delivery drivers.” Businesses or business districts can apply for a Temporary Retail Pick Up and Drop Off Zone by completing an application, click here for details.

Applications for Temporary Retail Pick Up and Drop Off Zones will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, and as City resources allow.

The “outdoor seating relief program” was also announced by the Mayor to waive fees and shorten the approval process for outdoor seating for most restaurants when they are allowed to do so.

The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

