Baltimore’s Mayor Hoping Trump Changes Mind About Fort McHenry Visit On Memorial Day

President Donald Trump has plans to visit Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine this Memorial Day. But, Mayor Jack Young hopes he’ll stay at home instead.

Baltimore City is still under a stay at home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Young said Trump’s visit sends the wrong message to residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

