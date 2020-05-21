Baltimore County Reopening Retail, Barbershops & Salons With Phase 1

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced new actions to reopen key portions of Baltimore County’s economy while maintaining public health measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This new action allows salons and barbershops can reopen tomorrow at 9AM. They can only operate with a maximum capacity of 10, including staff, by appointment only and with appropriate health and safety guidelines.

Other personal services establishments must remain closed until further notice.

County Executive said no more than 10 people can gather together.

Retail stores can reopen for in-store retail with a maximum capacity of 10, including staff. Curbside pickup and delivery is strongly encouraged, and all public health precautions should remain in place.

Shopping malls will stay closed except for retail establishments that can be accessed from the outside.

Religious services up to 10 or more people cannot come together.

Religious institutions may hold drive-through or drive-in services, as some have done.

