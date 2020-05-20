Baltimore’s Mayor Cancels Events Through August 31st

During a Wednesday press conference, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said he is canceling all special events through Aug. 31.

“After consultation with our public health experts, we believe this is the best move for the health of our city and its residents,” Young said. “That includes everything: (July 4) fireworks, it includes the Artscape, and it includes AFRAM.”

See Also: At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Mayor Young said there’s a possibility the city could revisit the decision later if the data shows it’s safe to do so.

Source: WBAL-TV 11

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: