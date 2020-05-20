Local
Baltimore’s Mayor Cancels Events Through August 31st

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City

During a Wednesday press conference, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said he is canceling all special events through Aug. 31.

“After consultation with our public health experts, we believe this is the best move for the health of our city and its residents,” Young said. “That includes everything: (July 4) fireworks, it includes the Artscape, and it includes AFRAM.”

Mayor Young said there’s a possibility the city could revisit the decision later if the data shows it’s safe to do so.

