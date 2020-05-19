Illegal Weapons Seized, Teen Among Those Arrested in Baltimore

Baltimore police confiscated several illegal weapons Monday. A 17-year-old was among those arrested.

On May 18, 2020, an officer assigned to Southern District patrol arrested a 17 year-old in possession of a handgun in the 1100 block of S. Hanover St.. If you know of anyone illegally possessing a firearm or see criminal activity, call the police. pic.twitter.com/QmMMqbwtkU — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 19, 2020

An officer in the Southern district arrested the teen on the 1100 block of South Hanover Street.

Officers also aprehended a suspect with a handgun and illegal drugs on the 3500 block of Cardsdale Avenue.

On May 18, 2020, Northwest District officers arrested a suspect found in possession of a handgun and illegal drugs in the 3500 block of Carsdale Avenue. If you know of anyone illegally possessing a firearm or see criminal activity, call the police. pic.twitter.com/OYAHXmHh9y — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 19, 2020

Three more arrests were made around the city on Monday. If you know of anyone illegally possessing a firearm or see criminal activity, call the police.

CBS Baltimore

