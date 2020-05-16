Local
Ravens Will Pay Stadium Workers With Or Without Fans

NFL: JAN 11 AFC Divisional Playoff - Titans at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will pay stadium workers if NFL with or without fans due to social distancing requirements because of Covid-19 according to ESPN.

Ravens president Dick Cass says the team is working on a program to provide for the estimated 3,300 people employed a typical game day.

“If we don’t have that kind of staff because we have a reduced crowd at the stadium, we are planning on creating an employees’ assistance fund,” Cass said, noting that “we have not terminated or laid off or furloughed anybody and we don’t intend to.”

