Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Closing For Good At Harborplace

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is closing at Baltimore’s Harborplace.

“After many years at the Inner Harbor, we are sad to announce we are closing our Ripley’s in Baltimore,” said Ripley’s spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts.

Ripley’s has been at Harborplace since 2012.

