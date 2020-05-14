Things To Know About Maryland Reopening With Phase 1

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced phase 1 for reopening the state, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

The stay-at-home order will be lifted, and retail stores may reopen with up to 50 percent capacity and with strong social distancing and other precautions, said Hogan in a news conferece.

It will be up to individual counties, however, whether they feel it is appropriate for their population to actually start reopening.

Manufacturing may also resume in a safe manner, and barbershops and hair salons may reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Houses of worship and religious institutions may also reopen, although “holding services outside is strongly encouraged.

Every decision we make is “both fact-based and science-based,” and is made based on consultations with the coronavirus team, said Hogan.

The governor did not announce any changes with regards to bars and restaurants.

Residents should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas and stores, he noted.

“‘Low risk’ does not mean ‘no risk,’” he said. The lifting of the stay-at-home order “does not mean that this crisis is over.”

Hogan said he’s “anxious” to move into Phase 2 and get businesses fully reopened but it depends a lot on how everyone behaves in Phase 1.

“If everybody goes crazy and does things that aren’t safe, we’re going to balloon back up and slow down the process,” he noted.

