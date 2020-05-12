Local
First Baptist Church of Glenarden to Host Contact-less Community Grocery Giveaway

In the midst of this pandemic, communities all over are finding ways to continue to inspire, motivate, and work together. First Baptist Church of Glenarden, in Upper Marlboro Maryland, announced that they will host a “Contact-less Community Grocery Giveaway” on May 14th from 9am to noon. This event will be located in their Family Life Center on the Worship Center campus.

The goal for this giveaway is to ensure food reaches members of our community needing assistance during this difficult time. One bag of groceries will be provided for each household while supplies last. If multiple families are sharing one vehicle, an ID check may be required to verify different household addresses in order to receive more than one bag.

To RSVP contact Raychiel Webb (rwebb@fbcglenarden.org / 301-557-0598) or Sheryl Robertson (srobertson@fbcglenarden.org / 240-758-4419). First Baptist Church of Glenarden has impacted both local and global communities through its 100-plus ministries, outreach, and educational programs. This giveaway is another way they hope to bring a smile to faces all over.

 

WHAT: First Baptist Church of Glenarden Contact-less Grocery Giveaway

WHO: Local Community Members and First Baptist Church of Glenarden Members

WHEN: Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon (while supplies last)

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Glenarden – Family Life Center (600-J Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774) – Please enter through Gate #4.

First Baptist Church of Glenarden to Host Contact-less Community Grocery Giveaway  was originally published on woldcnews.com

