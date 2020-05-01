Local
Baltimore’s Hotel Revival Distributing Free Lunches & Produce Saturday

Hotel Revival Free Lunch

Source: Hotel Revival / Hotel Revival

Baltimore’s Hotel Revival is distributing free produce and lunches this Saturday.

The produce is donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and lunches provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant Topside featuring chicken stir fry with rice, a cookie and bottled water.

The hotel is encouraging the community to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag) for the produce to help reduce the impact on the environment.

This is Hotel Revival’s sixth lunch/produce giveaway in six weeks. It runs tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hotel Revival

