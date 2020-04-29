newsletter
HomeNewsletter

WATCH: Lexington Market Demolition Underway [Video]

US-POLITICS-SOCIETY-CRIME-RACISM

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

The walls at Lexington Market are tumbling down. Demolition of the market’s arcade portion began Tuesday according to spokesperson Dave O’Donnell.

It comes after officials broke ground on a $40 million renovation of the 238-year-old market in February. The upgrades will include a new 61,000 square-foot market to be built on the former south parking lot.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told CBS Baltimore at the time the project will lead to 270 new jobs.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 20,500 Positive Cases…

As of Wednesday, there are now 20,849 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
04.29.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
CBC Hosting Webinar About COVID-19 & Economic Outcomes…
04.29.20
Close