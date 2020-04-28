There will only be three polling locations open on Tuesday due to the Coronavirus outbreak for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Special Elections. One at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Edmondson High School in West Baltimore, and at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Polling locations will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Democrat, Kweisi Mfume, and Republican, Kimberly Klacik are on the ballots.

This is the first time the state has conducted an election almost entirely by mail. Other ballots for this special election will be accepted by mail or in drop boxes in designated areas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Special Elections For Parts Of Baltimore City, Baltimore & Howard Counties was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 11 hours ago

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: