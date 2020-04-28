Local
Special Elections For Parts Of Baltimore City, Baltimore & Howard Counties

Special Election held to fill late Elijah Cummings congressional seat

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There will only be three polling locations open on Tuesday due to the Coronavirus outbreak for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Special Elections. One at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Edmondson High School in West Baltimore, and at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Polling locations will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Democrat, Kweisi Mfume, and Republican, Kimberly Klacik are on the ballots.

This is the first time the state has conducted an election almost entirely by mail. Other ballots for this special election will be accepted by mail or in drop boxes in designated areas.

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Maryland

