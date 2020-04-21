Gov. Larry Hogan signed an order allowing barbershops and salons to reopen by appointment only for some essential workers.

The order allows for services by appointment only for who are required to maintain “grooming standards” by their employer, according to the order.

The worker is required to present documentation to the salon or barbershop from their employer expressing their standards.

This order would generally apply to include “military personnel, first responders and other essential workers required to maintain certain, well-documented grooming standards as part of their profession, or where ungroomed hair could pose a safety risk.”

The order requires both the customer and the staff member to wear face coverings to the extent the barber/salon services allow. Staff must also disinfect their workstation in accordance with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health, according to a statement.

Barbershops and salons are required to maintain the customer’s contact information and a copy of the employer’s documentation should any staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

Barbershops and salons must contact all customers within 14 days of a staff member testing positive, as ordered by Hogan.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Gov. Hogan Allows Salons & Barbershops To Reopen For Essential Workers was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted April 21, 2020

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: