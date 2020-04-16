Local
Gov. Hogan Orders Face Coverings Be Worn At Stores And On Public Transit

Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order that face masks be worn while inside any Maryland retail establishment, including grocery stores, pharmacies or convenience stores, or while riding on any public transit.

The governor’s order follows action by, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and Baltimore City. Baltimore’s order also requires mask use in public when social distancing is not a possibility.

“While this order is an important step in our immediate efforts to protect public health and safety, the wearing of masks is also something that we may all have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state,” Hogan said.

The order takes effect 7 a.m. Saturday.

