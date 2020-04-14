Lunch with Labor: 04-14-2020

Urban One Brands
Posted 11 hours ago
As of Tuesday, there are now 9,472 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
New numbers show that of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maryland where race is known, African-Americans have been impacted the…
The Bureau of Prisons has extend the date former Mayor Catherine E. Pugh has to self-surrender until Friday, June 26,…
