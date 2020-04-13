A vehicle was stolen from Anne Arundel County with a 9-month-old baby inside on Easter Sunday.
The vehicle was stolen in Pasenda and found just before 2 p.m. in Baltimore City.
Police found the baby safe inside of the abandoned vehicle on Washington Boulevard in southwest Baltimore
Police are searching for suspects.
9-Month-Old Baby Found Safe Inside Stolen Vehicle was originally published on 92q.com