Local
HomeLocal

City To Remove Playgrounds & Exercise Equipment To Ensure Social Distance

Johns Hopkins University, East Baltimore, East Baltimore Community School

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The coronavirus continues to impact residents of Baltimore and Mayor Jack Young has requested that Rec and Parks begin to take away all playground and exercise equipment throughout the city.

The Mayor says he made the request after seeing the equipment being used despite warnings not to and recommendations to social distance.

“After seeing people use this equipment despite the need to practice social distancing while in public, I asked Executive Director Reginald Moore to secure these locations,” Mayor Young said. “Our staff will continue to make every effort to ensure residents can stay fit and active,”said Young,

More than 145 playgrounds citywide are run by the Department Rec and Parks, and will be affected.

The city launched its Virtual Rec Center last week. The new digital platform provides safe, alternative recreation options for residents of all ages and abilities.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

City To Remove Playgrounds & Exercise Equipment To Ensure Social Distance  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore city , coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 11,000 Positive Cases…

As of Friday, there are now 11,572 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
04.17.20
Here’s How You Apply For Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Maryland has seen a big jump in unemployment claims since businesses started closing because of the coronavirus. The system has…
04.17.20
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Maryland Group Wants State To Reopen, Protest Planned…

There’s a group of Marylanders who want the state to reopen by May 1st. The “Reopen Maryland” group is planning…
04.17.20
Close