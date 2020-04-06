Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks On

Coronavirus - Berlin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Who says you can’t have fun while encouraging folks to stay safe?

That’s what Be More Open is doing in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

The local media channel posted a video Friday featuring dancers from The Maryland Academy of Dance and various clips showcasing people with their masks on. It’s all in an effort to encourage Baltimoreans to wear their masks as they practice social distancing.

You can check out the full video below. Remember, put your mask on! #BmoreAtHome #WeAreOne

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks On  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks…

Who says you can’t have fun while encouraging folks to stay safe? That’s what Be More Open is doing in…
04.06.20
Brandon Scott
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon…

The Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott called to discuss the that this evening’s virtual City Council meeting. He asked…
04.06.20
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 4,000 Positive Cases…

As of Monday, there are now 4,045 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. More than 436 cases were added to…
04.06.20
Close