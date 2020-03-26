Local
HomeLocal

More Than 42K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed In Maryland

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Some Marylanders are reaching out for help as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc on businesses across the state.

According to the state, more than 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Maryland last week.

Baltimore County had the most claims filed at more than 6,500. There were 5,392 claims filed in Baltimore City.

That’s up from 3,852 claims filed the week before. A majority of the claims were filed online.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now 580 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus…

As of Thursday, there are now 580 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
03.26.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 42K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed In…

Some Marylanders are reaching out for help as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc on businesses across the state. According to…
03.26.20
Chris Van Hollen Event
On The LYMS: MD U.S. Senator Chris Van…

Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen called into the studio to discuss ……that he secures protections for Maryland families, workers,…
03.26.20
Close