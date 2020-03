A MDOT MTA bus operator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration received notification from the operator about the COVID-19 positive test Tuesday night. Right now, service to the Eastern bus division has been temporarily halted.

The operator last reported to work six days ago on Thursday, March 19.

