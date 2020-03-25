Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

On The LYMS: Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 3.25.20

The Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford called into studio to discuss ……to give an update to listeners about the state’s coronavirus response as well as talk a little bit about what he is doing since the governor has delegated day to day operations of state government to the LG while so he responds to this emergency. Also to assure Marylanders that their state government is still working hard on their behalf and that it is in good hands with LG at the helm while the governor focuses on the pandemic and other topics such as the 2020 Md Legislative Session.

Part 1

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

 

 

Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are More Than 400 Positive Cases Of…

As of Wednesday, there are now 423 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
03.25.20
Larry Young and Mayor Jack Young
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young…

The Former Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young called into the studio to discuss briefly ……the Coronavirus issue and what is…
03.25.20
The Larry Young Morning Show Interviews Johnny O
On The LYMS: BC Exec Johnny “O” Olszewski…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski  for his monthly visit to discuss the…
03.25.20
Close