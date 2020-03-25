On The LYMS: Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 3.25.20

The Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford called into studio to discuss ……to give an update to listeners about the state’s coronavirus response as well as talk a little bit about what he is doing since the governor has delegated day to day operations of state government to the LG while so he responds to this emergency. Also to assure Marylanders that their state government is still working hard on their behalf and that it is in good hands with LG at the helm while the governor focuses on the pandemic and other topics such as the 2020 Md Legislative Session.

