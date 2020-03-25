National
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19

The Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is the latest name to test positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19. A spokesperson said that Prince of Wales and future King of Britan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested negative.

Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. He is 71 years old. He is currently the biggest worldwide figure known to have tested positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coverage

