Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is the latest name to test positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19. A spokesperson said that Prince of Wales and future King of Britan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested negative.

Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. He is 71 years old. He is currently the biggest worldwide figure known to have tested positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19.

Source | AP

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19 was originally published on woldcnews.com

woldcnews Staff Posted 8 hours ago

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: