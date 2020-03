Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith is the frontrunner in the city’s mayoral race. That’s according to a new poll.

Former mayor Sheila Dixon and City Council president Brandon Scott follow him according to the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll released early Tuesday morning.

Right now, Smith has the support of 22% of Democratic primary voters. Dixon has 18% and Scott has 15%.

