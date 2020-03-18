On The LYMS: Max Richtman Speaks Social Security [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 3.18..2020

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Max Richtman to discuss that … what is shaping up to be a major new task for people in the Social Security administration. It appears that the mandatory paid sick leave aspect of the emergency Corona virus stimulus bill working its way through Congress will be administered by SSA. We think the mandatory sick leave is really important for those who are stricken by the virus and their families. But, with SSA already understaffed, we wonder where will the people come from who do the work?

Part 1

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore