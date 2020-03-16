Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Ordering Bars, Restaurants & Gyms To Close Over Coronavirus

Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants and gyms to close Monday.

It comes while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Hogan said the establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. Monday. Some drive-thrus will remain open as well as grocery stores and pharmacies.

More than 200 state troopers have been deployed to assist in enforcing these new measures.

Maryland reported 37 positive coronavirus cases Monday. There are more than 100 cases across the DC region.

Coronavirus Coverage:

Coronavirus Experimental Vaccine Trials Start Today

More Closures In Baltimore Due To The Coronavirus

President Trump Says the Government Has ‘Tremendous Control’ Over Coronavirus

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Gov. Hogan Ordering Bars, Restaurants & Gyms To Close Over Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Gov. Hogan Ordering Bars, Restaurants & Gyms To…

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants and gyms to close Monday. It comes while Maryland tries to slow the…
03.16.20
Free Meals For Children While Schools Closed For…

A number of public school systems across Maryland announced Friday they will provide free lunches for students while schools are…
03.16.20
Coronavirus - Bremen - New corona outpatient clinic
Loyola University Maryland Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Loyola University Maryland student has tested positive for COVID-19. Another student is awaiting test results, they confirmed Sunday evening.…
03.16.20
Close