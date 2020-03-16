Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants and gyms to close Monday.

It comes while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Hogan said the establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. Monday. Some drive-thrus will remain open as well as grocery stores and pharmacies.

More than 200 state troopers have been deployed to assist in enforcing these new measures.

Maryland reported 37 positive coronavirus cases Monday. There are more than 100 cases across the DC region.

Gov. Hogan Ordering Bars, Restaurants & Gyms To Close Over Coronavirus was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 2 hours ago

