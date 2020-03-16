More Closures In Baltimore Due To The Coronavirus

The governor’s State of Emergency has asked for events of 250 people or more to be canceled and for people to practice social distancing. The list of closings continue to grow in Baltimore due to coronavirus.

Senior centers: Baltimore will suspend services at its senior centers to proactively protect residents from the new coronavirus, officials announced Thursday

Hospitals: Greater Baltimore Medical Center said it is stopping elective surgeries Tuesday after the nation’s top doctor asked facilities to consider halting such procedures as new coronavirus cases spread.

American Visionary Art Museum: AVAM is closed to the public through March 31 and public programs are canceled through April 12.

Baltimore Center Stage: Starting March 16, the following events are canceled or postponed.

Baltimore Museum of Art: The Baltimore Museum of Art will be closed beginning on March 16.

Baltimore County Public Library: Starting March 16, all Baltimore County Public Library locations will be closed through March 29.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: All concerts and public events scheduled to take place through March 21 are canceled at both the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and The Music Center at Strathmore.

Creative Alliance: “Our programs and events, including performances, festivals, workshops for adults and children have been canceled or postponed until March 31.

Enoch Pratt Free Library: The Enoch Pratt Free Library will close the Pratt’s 22 locations and cancel all public programs until March 31.

Fells Point: On Sunday a coalition of Fells Point bar owners announced they would be closing until “it is safe to reopen our doors.

National Aquarium: The aquarium will close March 14 through at least March 27.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum: The museum is closed to the public and all public programs have been canceled until further notice.

Six Flags America: The amusement park in Upper Marlboro will temporarily suspend operation until further notice.

Walters Art Museum: The museum is closing from March 14-31. All programming and tours are canceled.

Voting for the election: Maryland officials are in talks on how to hold a mail-in only election for the April 28 primary.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks: From March 16 through March 27, all recreation and athletic programs, lessons, rentals, permitted events and recreation facility services (including pools) are canceled. All parks, trails, playgrounds and outdoor athletic courts will remain open.

Corrections: Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections is limiting visits for those in the infirmary, reducing movement and providing more video opportunities as an alternative to in-person visits.

Federal courts — the chief judge in Baltimore suspended all federal court jury trials through April 24.

State courts — All jury trials in the Maryland state court system will be suspended beginning March 16 until at least Friday, April 3

Evictions: All evictions canceled in Baltimore.

MVA: The Motor Vehicle Administration is moving to an appointment-based system to help eliminate foot traffic and keep crowds to a minimum.

Nursing homes: Nursing homes and veteran facilities across the state also will move to restricted access, allowing only.

The Section 8 and Public Housing Offices located at 1225 Pratt Street will be closed to the Public effective March 16 through March 27.

Rec and Parks (city): “Due to the potential spread in Baltimore City of Covid-19, and for the protection of the general public and our employees, the Department of Recreation and Parks’ Permit Office, located at 3201 Boston Street, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16,” according to a release. “No permit applications will be accepted in person, until further notice.”

Social services (city): Starting Monday, March 16, all Baltimore City Department of Social Services buildings will close to the public.

Towing (city): Release from the city, “The Baltimore City Department of Transportation’s Safety and Towing Division will suspend all vehicle retrievals from its Pulaski Highway and Fallsway Impound Facilities as of Monday, March 16, 2020.

Water service: Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said late Friday that they will issue joint executive orders stating that, effective immediately, neither jurisdiction will turn off water service for failure to pay.

Most Maryland colleges and universities are switching to online learning for the next several weeks.

Anne Arundel Community College, with campuses in Arnold, Glen Burnie and Hanover, goes on spring break Monday. It will extend spring break for an additional week, with students returning March 30.

Baltmore City Community College has canceled classes March 16-17 and will transition to online instruction.

Harford Community College will “implement an online working and learning environment” after spring break.

Johns Hopkins University canceled in-person classes and will transition to remote instruction at least through April 12.

Loyola University Maryland has discontinued in-person instruction at the university through Easter break.

McDaniel College announced that all instruction will be moved online for two weeks after spring break.

Morgan State University: Classes will resume remotely on March 23 through at least April 3.

Naval Academy officials are extending spring through March 28 due to coronavirus concerns.

Notre Dame of Maryland University will begin remote instruction starting after spring break on March 23 and continuing through at least April 5.

Towson University will implement online learning from March 23 through April 5

The University of Baltimore plans to move all classes to remote (online) sessions as early as March 23.

The University of Maryland will move to an online environment beginning March 18, with reduced operations the week of March 23.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County will hold online classes in the two weeks after spring break.

Private Schools: All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore will be closed between March 16 and March 27, according to the Archdiocese website.

Public schools: closed from Monday through March 27

Johns Hopkins and Towson University also announced the suspension of its spring sports programs and the Patriot League put its entire spring program on hold.

All Casinos in Maryland are closed.

Horse racing: closures at Pimlico Race Course, Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway to the public effective immediately.

Orioles: The Orioles’ spring training preparations will be cut short as Major League Baseball canceled spring training games.

Ravens: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Ravens officials halt air travel, move to remote work.

More coronavirus closures are still developing. Stay with WOLB for more information.

