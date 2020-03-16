3 Shot in One Hour Around Baltimore City Sunday

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in one of several shootings around Baltimore city on Sunday.

He was struck around 2:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Herndon Court. Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting due to the severity of his injuries.

Two other people were shot on the 1000 block of W. Lombard Street around 2:30 p.m. Those victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

