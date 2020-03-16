Local
HomeLocal

3 Shot in One Hour Around Baltimore City Sunday

Police patrol lights on car roof, Madrid, Spain

Source: Westend61 / Getty

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in one of several shootings around Baltimore city on Sunday.

He was struck around 2:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Herndon Court. Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting due to the severity of his injuries.

Two other people were shot on the 1000 block of W. Lombard Street around 2:30 p.m. Those victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Related: Police Investigating Baltimore City Shooting

Related: Disgraced Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Released From Community Custody

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus - Bremen - New corona outpatient clinic
Loyola University Maryland Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Loyola University Maryland student has tested positive for COVID-19. Another student is awaiting test results, they confirmed Sunday evening.…
03.16.20
Scenic View Of Lake Against Sky
Body Recovered From Wilde Lake in Columbia

The body of a man was recovered from Wilde Lake in Columbia on Sunday. There were no signs of foul…
03.16.20
More Closures In Baltimore Due To The Coronavirus

The governor’s State of Emergency has asked for events of 250 people or more to be canceled and for people…
03.16.20
Close