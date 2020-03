A 38-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the arm early Friday morning.

Baltimore City Police were called to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 1:00 a.m..

No word on where the shooting happened at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest District at 410-396-2488.

Source: CBS Baltimore

