Lunch with Labor: 3-10-2020

Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due…

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus…
03.11.20
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa
On The LYMS: Dr.Letitia Dzirasa/Baltimore City Health Commissioner…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Dr.Letitia Dzirasa/Baltimore City Health Commissioner to discuss the Coronavirus. Part 1 Sign Up…
03.11.20
Baltimore City Council Candidates
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council Candidates –…

On The Larry Young Morning Show were the Baltimore City Candidates – District 2 discussing why they chose to run…
03.11.20
