Coronavirus Update: Baltimore Jewish School Sends 3 Students Home

generic stairwell in urban public school building

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

A private all-girls Jewish school in Baltimore sent three students home early Wednesday because they may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus!

The school leader sent a letter home to parents stating the three girls had “possible indirect contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus in New York! The school located in the Cross County neighborhood said they are in the process of disinfecting the school as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

School officials said they are following the health agencies recommended guidelines and that the 3 girls will not be allowed to return to school until they are cleared by a health department. The school remains open and advised parents to keep taking precautions such as washing hands and disenfecting nightly.

Source: WBAL-TV

