Gov. Hogan Calling On Lawmakers To Pass Emergency Legislation For Coronavirus Response

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, but Governor Larry Hogan is leaving nothing to chance.

He has called on state lawmakers to pass emergency legislation that allows for the transfer of up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund.

He will ask for $10 million more in a supplemental budget.

