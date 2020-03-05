Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug & Gun Charges

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges Wednesday.
He was charged under an sting targeting the illegal distribution of fentanyl, its analogues and other synthetic opioids.
Brian Lockett pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and to possession with intent to distribute drugs.
The 48-year-old struck a deal with prosecutors and is facing 12 years in prison.
See Also: 8 Baltimore Residents Accused of Participating in Fentanyl Ring
See Also: Here’s What We Know About Fentanyl, The Potent Drug That Killed Prince
Read More: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore