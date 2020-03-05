Local
Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug & Gun Charges

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges Wednesday.

He was charged under an sting targeting the illegal distribution of fentanyl, its analogues and other synthetic opioids.

Brian Lockett pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and to possession with intent to distribute drugs.

The 48-year-old struck a deal with prosecutors and is facing 12 years in prison.

