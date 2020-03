The Baltimore Police Department has 31 new officers.

The Class 2019-03 was sworn in during a graduation ceremony at Baltimore Police Headquarters Monday.

The city of Baltimore has been struggling to get more officers on city streets.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore