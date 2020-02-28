Local
Rapper Dee Dave’s Alleged Killer Caught, Family Confirms [EXCLUSIVE]

Family confirms that on Late Friday Evening/Saturday morning the suspect in rapper Dee Dave’s death was apprehended and caught! There was enough evidence that connected the suspect to this murder, so he is being held until trial begins.

Dee Dave Family made sure that this would not be another murder case in Maryland that got unsolved or overlooked.

Our prayers are with the family and friends of Rapper Dee Dave and as more details release pertaining to this case we will be sure to let you know.

