The state health department reports a third person is being tested in Maryland for the coronavirus.

Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday confirmed two people who recently traveled to China were being tested for it. That means a total of five people have been tested in Maryland for the virus. The first two people tested negative.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: