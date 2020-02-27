Maryland Man Held Without Bond After Stabbing Woman With Syringe

A Churchton man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a grocery store last week is being held without bond.

Thomas Stemen allegedly stabbed Katie Peters with a syringe at Christoper’s Fine Foods in the 5500 block of Shady Side Road in Churchton last Tuesday. Surveillance footage shows it happened inside the entrance of the store near the grocery carts.

The 51-year-old was arrested Tuesday. He’s facing assault and reckless endangerment charges. Police said they found another needle in Stemen’s possession and another in his car, but they still don’t know what was in the needle he allegedly stuck Peters with.

Judge Richard Duden III called the case “absolutely bizarre and disturbing.”

