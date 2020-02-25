Black History Month
I Love My HBCU : North Carolina A&T State University Is My Family

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Kameron didn’t want to originally attend A&T, but she felt at home when stepping on the campus of North Carolina A & T, where it made her confident in the woman she is today.

Notable North Carolina A & T University Alumni:

Ezell Blair Jr.

Franklin McCain

Janice Bryant Howroyd

Joseph McNeil

Jibreel Khazan

 

 

