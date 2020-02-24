Hearing Scheduled For Maryland Family Leave Bill

A Maryland House committee is scheduled to discuss a measure that would provide workers with partial wage replacement up to 12 weeks from work to care for a new child or sick family member.

The bill would also cover the person’s own serious health condition and create an insurance program that would make paid leave available.

The leave would be funded through a state-administered insurance pool into which employers and employees contribute.

See Also: On The LYMS: Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes Speaks About Crime Bill [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 2.5.2020

See Also: New Bills Could Help Veterans Go to College & Find Jobs

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: