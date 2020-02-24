Local
Hearing Scheduled For Maryland Family Leave Bill

Female hands holding the little legs of a newborn baby.

A Maryland House committee is scheduled to discuss a measure that would provide workers with partial wage replacement up to 12 weeks from work to care for a new child or sick family member.

The bill would also cover the person’s own serious health condition and create an insurance program that would make paid leave available.

The leave would be funded through a state-administered insurance pool into which employers and employees contribute.

