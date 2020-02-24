Woman Killed in Southeast Baltimore Shooting

A woman was shot and killed in southeast Sunday afternoon.
It happened on the 1500 block of May Court.
Police arrived on the scene to find 32-year old Jacqelin Burley suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
Bailey later died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
