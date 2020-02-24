Local
HomeLocal

Woman Killed in Southeast Baltimore Shooting

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A woman was shot and killed in southeast Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 1500 block of May Court.

Police arrived on the scene to find 32-year old Jacqelin Burley suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

See Also: Two Injured In Shootings Across Baltimore

Bailey later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police Tape
Woman Killed in Southeast Baltimore Shooting

A woman was shot and killed in southeast Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 1500 block of May Court. Police…
02.24.20
Baltimore City Skyline
Governor’s Approval Rating In New Goucher Poll

The Goucher College Poll just released Monday morning highlights everything from state taxes to the Governor’s approval rating to residents’…
02.24.20
Female hands holding the little legs of a newborn baby.
Hearing Scheduled For Maryland Family Leave Bill

A Maryland House committee is scheduled to discuss a measure that would provide workers with partial wage replacement up to…
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close