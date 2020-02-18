On The LYMS: BC Exec Johnny “O” Olszewski [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 2.18.2020

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski to discuss the
- House of Delegates Passage of School Construction Bill
- On Monday, he will be in Annapolis testifying on the Kirwan Commissions’ education recommendations and we can talk about next steps.
- Baltimore County’s commitment to expanding summer youth employment program:
- We’ve held our first 2020 budget town hall meeting and can tease the District 4 town hall on March 11
- We can comment of Baltimore County Police Department’s First Body Worn Camera Release Policy, but don’t have too much to say.
Part 1
