On The LYMS: BC Exec Johnny “O” Olszewski [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 2.18.2020

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski  to discuss the

  • House of Delegates Passage of School Construction Bill
  • On Monday, he will be in Annapolis testifying on the Kirwan Commissions’ education recommendations and we can talk about next steps.
  • Baltimore County’s commitment to expanding summer youth employment program:
  • We’ve held our first 2020 budget town hall meeting and can tease the District 4 town hall on March 11
  • We can comment of Baltimore County Police Department’s First Body Worn Camera Release Policy, but don’t have too much to say.

Part 1

