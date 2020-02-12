Black History Month
I Love My HBCU: Saint Augustine University The Home Of The Falcons

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Shariah attended Saint Augustine in Raleigh, North Carolina where she was inspired to fulfill her dreams. She believes it helped her cultivate relationships and develop her as a better person.

Notable Saint Augustine University Alumni:

Dr. Anna Julia Cooper

Travis Cherry

Amber Craig

Eve Craig

Dr. Lloyd Quarterman

