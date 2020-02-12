Larry Young Morning Show
On The LYMS: Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 2.12.20

The Lt.Gov.Boyd Rutherford stopped by the studio to discuss ……

  • Photo Release: Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford Promotes Maryland Healthcare, Cyber Industries During Middle East Trade Mission
  • Governor Boyd K. Rutherford Touts Maryland Cybersecurity Industry at World-Renowned Cybertech Conference
  • Governor Boyd K. Rutherford Promotes Maryland’s Strength in Biohealth, Life Sciences at Arab Health 2020
  • The People’s Priorities: Governor Hogan’s Sixth State of the State Address
  • Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1 Million in African American Heritage Preservation Grants
  • Governor Hogan Meets With Community Leaders in Baltimore Ahead of State of the State Address

 

Part 1

Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery at Towson IHOP

Baltimore County Police are investigating a robbery in Towson early Wednesday. Investigators said they received a call around 6:30 a.m.…
02.12.20
Keith Booth Fired As Dunbar Basketball Coach Before…

Keith Booth, former Dunbar Poets basketball star who graduated in 1993 and named coach last year has been fired. On…
02.12.20
