Liquor Store Near Patterson Park Robbed

Baltimore City police are investigating after a liquor store near Patterson Park was robbed late Tuesday night.

Police said a man and a woman armed with handguns, held up the House of Spirits on Fleet Street at around 11:16 p.m.

This is not the first time the liquor store was robbed, it was hit last January. A store employee, who was also armed at the time, shot the suspect, who later died.

Source: CBS Baltimore

