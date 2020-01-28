Man Recovering After Early Morning Shooting

Baltimore City police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday in downtown Baltimore.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street.
Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the scene.
He was transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore