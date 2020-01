Baltimore Police said a man was shot in the face Saturday evening on the city’s south-side.

Officers said they were called to a local hospital at 7:12 p.m., for walk-in shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found the injured 45-year-old being treated.

Source:WMAR2News