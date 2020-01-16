Larry Young Morning Show
Baltimore Police Detective Indicted

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Another Baltimore City Police detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Federal prosecutors allege Detective Robert Hankard gave a BB gun to Detective Carmine Vignola, who admitted in federal court he gave a BB gun to Sgt. Keith Gladstone, who subsequently planted it at a scene to justify Sgt. Wayne Jenkins hitting an arrestee with his car on March 26, 2014.

The suspect was detained until at least April 2, 2014. The charges were dismissed Jan. 16, 2015.

Source:WMAR2News

